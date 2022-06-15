Broad Sky adds head of business development, promotes another to MD

Amy Margolis joins as managing director and head of business development and will focus on new deal origination and add-on acquisition sourcing.

Broad Sky Partners has added Amy Margolis as managing director and head of business development and also promoted chief operating officer Heidi Vanhamme to managing director.

Margolis will focus on new deal origination and add-on acquisition sourcing, as well as oversee Broad Sky’s banking and other transaction intermediary relationships. Prior to joining Broad Sky, Margolis was head of business development at CI Capital Partners and a principal at The Riverside Company. She started her career at Prudential Securities, where she joined the investment banking team and then became a managing director in equity capital markets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amy to the Broad Sky team. Her depth of knowledge across private equity and investment banking, coupled with the extensive network she’s cultivated throughout her career, will be instrumental during Broad Sky’s next phase of growth. Amy’s experience in the business services and consumer sectors also makes her an invaluable thought partner to our investment team,” said Tyler Zachem, chief executive officer at Broad Sky.

Vanhamme will continue to work closely with other members of the team to efficiently set up Broad Sky for future growth, managing all non-investment related operations, including investor relations, external vendor relationships and supporting compliance related matters. Prior to Broad Sky, Vanhamme was a member of the multi-asset managed account investment programs at The Carlyle Group, where she managed strategic partnerships with large institutional investors.

“I’m fortunate to have worked closely with Heidi since 2014, who has made many contributions to Broad Sky and we congratulate her on her well-deserved promotion to managing director,” he said. “Since Broad Sky’s inception, we’ve taken great pride in thoughtfully assembling our team, hand-selecting individuals who together offer a complementary mix of perspectives and skills to add value to our firm, our investors and our portfolio companies.”