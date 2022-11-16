Broad Sky invests in tax, accounting and advisory firm Smith + Howard

Allan Koltin of the Koltin Consulting Group served as financial adviser on the deal.

Morrison Cohen LLP served as legal adviser to Broad Sky Partners while Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal adviser to Smith + Howard

Broad Sky Partners has made an investment in Smith + Howard, an Atlanta-based tax, accounting, and advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment marks Broad Sky’s third platform investment.

“Our investment in Smith + Howard is exemplary of our thematic, sector-focused approach to investing. We see significant tailwinds at the intersection of outsourcing, workforce virtualization, and advisory services,” said Adam Glucksman, a partner at Broad Sky Partners, in a statement. “The accounting and financial advisory services landscape is a rapidly evolving space we’ve been watching for a long time. We look forward to working with the talented Smith + Howard team to lead through expanding our service offerings.”

Allan Koltin of the Koltin Consulting Group served as financial adviser. Morrison Cohen LLP served as legal adviser to Broad Sky Partners while Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal adviser to Smith + Howard.

New York City-based Broad Sky Partners invests in middle market business services and consumer companies.