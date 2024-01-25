Broad Sky names David as managing director

Prior to joining Broad Sky, David was a principal at The Carlyle Group.

Broad Sky Partners has appointed RJ David as managing director.

Prior to joining Broad Sky, David was a principal at The Carlyle Group. He started his career as an investment banking analyst at Houlihan Lokey before joining Platinum Equity where he worked for nearly ten years.

“Having worked together in the past, we’re confident that RJ’s investment experience will greatly benefit Broad Sky. It’s fantastic to welcome RJ to the team.” said Tyler Zachem, CEO of Broad Sky Partners in a statement.

Based in New York City, Broad Sky invests in middle-market business services and consumer services companies.