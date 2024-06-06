PE Deals

Broadband provider Xplore to raise Stonepeak-led growth financing

The financing will be used by Xplore to fund its expansion of large scale fibre-to-the-home networks across Canada and the upgrade of its fixed wireless networks to 5G technologies.

