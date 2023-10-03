Brookfield to acquire Banks Group’s renewable energy unit

UK-based Banks Renewables is an operator of onshore wind farms.

Banks Renewables has 11 onshore wind farms across Yorkshire, the North East, the North West and Scotland

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager with $850 billion of assets under management

The enterprise value of the deal is almost $1 billion, according to sources.

Banks Renewables is an operator of onshore wind farms. The company has 11 onshore wind farms across Yorkshire, the North East, the North West and Scotland.

Banks Group’s other businesses, including Banks Property, Banks Homes, Banks Mining, Banks Transport and Banks Plant Solutions, will continue to operate as normal.

“UK is a high-quality location for renewable energy development and we are delighted to have made a further commitment to this market,” said Sebastian Perl, vice-president at Brookfield, in a statement.

Banks Group operates in business areas including property development, renewable and flexible energy generation and storage, mining, transport and plant service, maintenance and management. It is based in Durham, UK.

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager with $850 billion of assets under management across renewable, infrastructure, real estate, private equity credit and other strategies. It is based in Toronto.

Banks Group was advised by Rothschild & Co (corporate finance and M&A) and Ashurst (legal) during the transaction.