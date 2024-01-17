Brookfield-backed DexKo Global picks up Cerka Industries

DexKo Global is a manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered solutions critical to the safety and performance of towable applications

DexKo Global, a portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management, has acquired Cerka Industries, a Milton, Ontario-based trailer parts manufacturer and distributor. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 1977, Cerka is a specialist in manufacturing trailer axles and distributing trailer components to dealers and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in Canada.

Based in Novi, Michigan, DexKo Global is a manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered solutions critical to the safety and performance of towable applications. It was established in a merger in 2015.

The Cerka team will be added to Dexter, an affiliate of DexKo. Dexter is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

“We are energized by the growth opportunity that comes with the addition of Cerka,” said Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo, in a statement. “We continue to focus our strategies to grow our specialty distribution business and increase our reach in Canada, improving our ability to service dealer and OEM customers.”

In 2021, Brookfield’s private equity group acquired DexKo Global from KPS Capital in a $3.4 billion deal.