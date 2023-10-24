People

Brookfield hires Sir Ron Kalifa as vice-chair, financial infra head

Kalifa previously worked as CEO of Worldpay, a global payments company.

Brookfield Asset Management has appointed Sir Ron Kalifa as vice-chair and head of financial infrastructure investments.

Kalifa previously worked as CEO of Worldpay, a global payments company. He also serves as the chairman of Network International, a senior independent director of the Bank of England’s court of directors and a council member of Imperial College.

Brookfield’s financial infrastructure strategy focuses on identifying opportunities in digital assets and services. The firm has invested or committed about $5 billion in financial infrastructure companies

“The global financial system is at an inflection point, with macroeconomic trends driving a sector transition that requires scale capital and deep operating expertise,” said Kalifa in a statement. He will work with the team to “leverage the benefits of the Brookfield ecosystem and build solutions to help companies navigate this changing landscape.”

Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager with $850 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. It is headquartered in Toronto.