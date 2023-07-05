Brookfield Reinsurance to buy life insurance firm AEL for $4.3bn

As part of the agreement, each AEL shareholder will receive $55 per AEL share.

Brookfield Reinsurance has agreed to acquire West Des Moines, Iowa-based life insurance company American Equity Investment Life Holding for about $4.3 billion.

As part of the agreement, each AEL shareholder will receive $55 per AEL share.

On the deal, Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, said in a statement, “This transaction represents an important step in the continued growth of our insurance business, further diversifying, and scaling, our insurance capabilities, and is a direct result of the partnership we have developed with AEL since our initial investment in 2020. With this transaction we have now deployed or committed over $10 billion of capital since our inception, bringing our total insurance assets to over $100 billion, and we remain on track with our growth targets for the business.”

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Upon the closing of the proposed transaction, AEL Shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Barclays is serving as lead financial advisor to Brookfield Reinsurance, with BMO Capital Markets also acting as an advisor on this transaction. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal advisor to Brookfield Reinsurance and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as Brookfield Reinsurance’s insurance counsel.

Ardea Partners and J.P. Morgan are serving as financial advisors and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as legal advisor to AEL on this transaction.