Brookfield Renewable invests in energy firm CleanMax

CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, a Mumbai, India-based renewable energy company, has secured $360 million in a primary and secondary financing from Brookfield Renewable.

Brookfield Renewable, which acquired a controlling stake in CleanMax, made the investment through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund, which closed last year at $15 billion.

On the deal, Nawal Saini, managing director at Brookfield Renewable Power & Transition, said in a statement, “Indian corporates are well aligned with and actively working towards supporting the government’s net zero goals. CleanMax has a proven track record of being an efficient partner to C&I customers, enabling them to achieve their decarbonization targets. We are pleased to partner with CleanMax as they chart the next stage of their growth and look forward to supporting the company by leveraging Brookfield’s global relationships, access to capital and operational expertise.”

Founded in 2011, CleanMax is a provider of green, clean energy to corporate consumers in Asia.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Corporation, an alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management.