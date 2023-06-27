Brookfield’s reinsurance arm offers to buy insurer American Equity

Brookfield Reinsurance offered to acquire all outstanding shares in American Equity that Brookfield Reinsurance does not already own for $55.00 per share.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a West Des Moines, Iowa-based annuity and life insurance products company, has received an acquisition proposal from Brookfield Reinsurance, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management.

According to a statement from American Equity, Brookfield Reinsurance offered to acquire all outstanding shares in the company that Brookfield Reinsurance does not already own for $55.00 per share.

Ardea Partners and J.P. Morgan are serving as financial advisors to AEL and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal advisor.

Brookfield Reinsurance is a publicly traded insurance holding company that owns and operates a growing global insurance and reinsurance platform.

Brookfield Asset Management is a Canadian asset management firm focused on property, renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity.