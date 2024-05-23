People

Browne joins Lexington as partner to help lead new CV strategy

Browne was one of the founding members of the strategic equity business at Intermediate Capital Group where he established himself as a leader in the continuation vehicle market.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this