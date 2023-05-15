Bruin Capital acquires catering, food service and event firm Proof of the Pudding

Proof’s clients include the Players Championship & Tour Championship and Road Atlanta

Based in White Plains, New York, Bruin Capital targets the media, sports, marketing, and branded lifestyle sectors

Bruin was founded in 2015

Bruin Capital has aquired a majority stake in Proof of the Pudding, an Atlanta-based catering, food service and event company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Proof CEO Adam Noyes will continue running the business and maintaining a meaningful ownership position.

Proof’s clients include large-scale professional golf tournaments, including the Players Championship & Tour Championship as well as professional auto racing tracks such as Road Atlanta.

“When you think about it, running premium catering and experiences for venues and organizations essentially means you’re in charge of the brand and customer experience,” said Bruin Capital Founder and CEO George Pyne, in a statement. “Proof has the trust of iconic venues and institutions to serve as their brand steward and deliver the highest standards of excellence. It’s an extremely well-run organization under Adam’s leadership, and we’re excited to help the company realize its immense potential. We think Proof will lead the movement to give consumers valuable, memory-filled experiences.”

