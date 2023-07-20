Brynwood-backed West Madison Foods to acquire Marie’s salad dressing brand and Dean’s Dip products

The transaction includes the Thornton, Illinois factory where the products are manufactured.

West Madison Foods, a newly formed portfolio company of Brynwood Partners, has agreed to acquire Marie’s salad dressing brand and the Dean’s Dip business from Ventura Foods, LLC.

The transaction includes the Thornton, Illinois factory where the products are manufactured. No financial terms were disclosed.

West Madison Foods was established by Brynwood Partners to make these acquisitions. West Madison Foods will be headquartered in Chicago.

“Dean’s and Marie’s are extraordinary brands, and we are delighted to lead these brands into their next phase of growth and expansion,” said Henk Hartong III, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the team in Thornton to enhance manufacturing and bring more products and new innovations to market. We thank the Ventura Foods team for being a great partner in the transaction.”

Brynwood Partners was represented by Winston & Strawn on legal matters. BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as legal advisor to Ventura Foods.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Brynwood Partners invests in North American-based lower middle market companies since 1984. The firm targets non-core brands and companies operating in the consumer sector. Currently, Brynwood Partners manages more than $1 billion of private equity capital for its limited partners.

Ventura Foods is a producer of products, ready-to-go solutions, and consumer brands in the dressings, sauces, mayonnaises, shortenings, and oils categories.