BuildGroup-backed Amelia secures credit facility from Monroe

Monroe Capital provided a senior credit facility to Amelia, which is backed by BuildGroup. No financial terms were disclosed.

Monroe Capital was the sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the financing.

Based in New York, Amelia is a provider of conversational artificial intelligence products.

On the financing, Zia Uddin, president of Monroe said in a statement, “We’re excited to partner with BuildGroup and Amelia in the AI ecosystem, which is projected to reach over $1 trillion by 2029. Our software and technology strategy continues to seek areas of growth where we can capitalize on sizable market opportunities with market leaders. We are confident that we are in the early stages of AI as a disruptive force in many industries and use cases.”

In 2022, Monroe invested over $935 million in financing commitments in over 20 software and technology companies.

Based in Chicago, Monroe specializes in private credit markets across various strategies.