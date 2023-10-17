Butterfly promotes Tang to CFO

This new role is in addition to Tang's current position as managing director.

Butterfly has promoted Peter Tang to chief financial officer. This new role is in addition to Tang’s current position as managing director.

As CFO, Tang will oversee all aspects of the firm’s financial activities. He will also be appointed to the board of the Butterfly Equity Foundation.

Tang joined Butterfly in 2016 as one of the first members of the investment team. Previously, he worked at KKR as an investor on the consumer retail private equity team.

“Peter has been an integral part of Butterfly’s success since our founding, and his promotion to CFO is an exciting milestone for the firm,” said Butterfly co-founders and Co-CEOs Adam Waglay and Dustin Beck in a statement. “Peter’s exceptional financial acumen, coupled with his deep experience in private equity and strong commitment to the firm, make him the ideal candidate as the newest member of our leadership team. We look forward to working alongside Peter in his new role to transform and expand Butterfly’s scale and impact.”

Based in Los Angeles, Butterfly focuses exclusively on the food sector. The private equity firm manages nearly $5 billion of assets to date.