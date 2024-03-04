BV-backed Imagenet adds Mudunuri and Sengupta to C-suite

Based in Tampa, Florida, Imagenet is a provider of digital transformation, contact center and claims adjudication services for health plans.

Prior to joining Imagenet, Mudunuri served as COO at Commonwealth Care Alliance and Sengupta was chief revenue officer at two health tech startups

Based in Boston, BV targets tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries

Imagenet, which is backed by BV Investment Partners, has named Sesha Mudunuri as chief operating officer and Abhishek Sengupta as chief commercial officer.

Based in Tampa, Imagenet is a provider of digital transformation, contact center and claims adjudication services for health plans.

Prior to joining Imagenet, Mudunuri served as COO at Commonwealth Care Alliance and Sengupta was chief revenue officer at two health tech startups.

On Mudunuri’s appointment, Sean Wilder, managing director at BV Investment Partners, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Sesha Mudunuri to Imagenet as our new COO. With a robust background in health plan operations, Sesha’s leadership and strategic vision will play a pivotal role in steering Imagenet towards continued growth and operational excellence.”

And on Sengupta’s appointment, Imagenet CEO Zac Fritz said in an statement, “We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Sengupta to Imagenet as our chief commercial officer. His extensive experience and strategic vision in the healthcare and technology sectors align seamlessly with our goals.”

Based in Boston, BV targets tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries.