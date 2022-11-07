BV backs merger of SAP digital supply chain companies Novigo and Krypt

The newly combined company will be called ArchLynk.

BV Investment Partners is backing the merger of Silicon Valley-based SAP digital supply chain companies Novigo and Krypt. The newly combined company will be called ArchLynk. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jigish Shah, CEO of Krypt, will become president of ArchLynk and lead integration efforts.

“This merger offers outstanding growth potential, to the benefit of our customers. Combining Novigo’s and Krypt’s leading capabilities and global organizations, powered by BV’s excellent growth support, elevates us to a whole new level in SAP’s Service Partner Ecosystem,” said Joerg Rohde, CEO of Novigo, in a statement.

Rohde will become ArchLynk’s chief strategy officer.

ArchLynk will be led by Sekhar Puli, co-founder of REAN Cloud, a former BV portfolio company sold to Hitachi Vantara.

Since its founding in 1983, BV has invested approximately $4.6 billion. The firm targets investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries.