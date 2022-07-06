BV Investment closes sale of GlideFast Consulting to ASGN for $350m

GlideFast is a professional services company while ASGN is a provider of IT services and solutions.

ASGN Incorporated has acquired GlideFast Consulting from BV Investment for $350 million.

According to the release announcing the closing, GlideFast “is anticipated to generate approximately $95 million in revenues for full year 2022 and EBITDA margins in the mid-teens.”

“We are pleased to announce the close of our acquisition of GlideFast,” said ASGN CEO Ted Hanson, in a statement. “This acquisition ideally fits with our M&A strategy of acquiring in-demand digital solution capabilities that can be strategically pulled across our large account portfolio. Together, through the implementation of the ServiceNow platform, ASGN and GlideFast will support our customers in establishing a new digital layer that automates workflows and streamlines business processes.”

BV invested in GlideFast in 2020 and merged it with sister company Pharicode in 2021.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, GlideFast Consulting is dedicated exclusively to ServiceNow.

Since its founding in 1983, BV targets investments in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries.