BV Investment Partners backs Tomorrow and Half Helix merger

BV Investment Partners will back the merger of Tomorrow and Half Helix, two Shopify Plus service partners, to create an independent pure play Shopify service partner.

The combined business will be rebranded later. Together, the business supports over 70 brands on Shopify and has a delivery footprint across US, Canada and Europe.

“We’re excited to help the combined team continue to drive growth organically and via acquisitions within this attractive technology ecosystem,” said Patrick Fabrizio, vice-president of BV.

BV is a private equity firm that invests in the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services sectors. It is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Half Helix has offices in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. Tomorrow is headquartered in New York.