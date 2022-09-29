BVG buys sports uniforms provider Score

Sixpoint Partners served as placement agent on the transaction while Sidley Austin serving as legal counsel to BVG

Brand Velocity Group has acquired Wilmington, California-based Score, a provider of youth team sports uniforms and equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Score was founded in 1975.

BVG’s backers include abrdn and Ocean Avenue Capital Partners, as well as leading sports figures such as Carmelo Anthony and the Manning family (Peyton, Eli, and Cooper).

On his first private equity deal, BVG Partner Eli Manning said in a statement, “I attribute a lot of my success in life to the lessons and values learned playing youth sports. Score is my first acquisition as a private equity investor, and I can’t wait to share my passion for youth sports through a company that has been serving communities across the U.S. with excellence and pride for decades.”

Sixpoint Partners served as placement agent on the transaction with Sidley Austin serving as legal counsel to BVG. Kurt Salmon Capital Advisors served as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright served as legal counsel to Score.

Based in New York City, BVG seeks to invest in consumer products and services sectors in the United States and Canada.