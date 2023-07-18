BVP Forge leads recap of MOM software provider Parsec

Parsec is the developer of TrakSYS, an operations management software application and solution platform designed to improve manufacturing processes.

BVP Forge is a private equity firm managed by Bessemer Ventures Partners

Based in Larchmont, New York, BVP Forge invests in the software sector

BVP Forge has led a recapitalization of Parsec Automation Corp, an Anaheim, California-based provider of manufacturing operations management software. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are very impressed with Parsec’s unique technology, customer impact, and track-record of profitable growth,” said Brian Cramer, BVP Forge operating partner in a statement. “We see a clear and compelling opportunity to help accelerate the company’s success and build on its vision.”

Parsec is the developer of TrakSYS, an operations management software application and solution platform designed to improve manufacturing processes.

BVP Forge is a private equity firm managed by Bessemer Ventures Partners. Based in Larchmont, New York, BVP Forge invests in the software sector.