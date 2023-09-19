BW Forsyth Partners invests in retail insurance brokerage firm WalkerHughes

WalkerHughes CEO Ben Schoettmer will continue in his role.

BW Forsyth Partners has made an investment in Indianapolis-based WalkerHughes Group, a retail insurance brokerage business. No financial terms were disclosed.

BW Forsyth Partners will join the WalkerHughes board of directors.

On the deal, Drew Frailey, a partner at BW Forsyth Partners, said in a statement, “Our investment in WalkerHughes is aligned with our differentiated approach to business building through a long-term, people-centric partnership, which we believe creates value for all stakeholders. WalkerHughes brings unique technology to retail insurance, has a great culture and is poised for long-term growth.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to WalkerHughes on this transaction, and Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as legal counsel. Thompson Coburn LLP served as legal counsel to BW Forsyth Partners.

BW Forsyth Partners is the investment arm of manufacturing and engineering consulting firm Barry-Wehmiller. BW Forsyth Partners targets small- to middle-market companies in the capital and component equipment, and professional services sectors.