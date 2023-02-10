Cadman Capital adds Quoddy Savour Seafood to its basket

Based in Pennfield, New Brunswick, Quoddy Savour Seafood is a land-based seafood farming and processing facility.

Cadman’s investment will support the start of kelp restoration across the Bay of Fundy and the East Coast

The deal follows Cadman’s acquisition of a stake in Urchinomics, a Halifax-based aquaculture venture

Cadman Capital Group has acquired Quoddy Savour Seafood, a land-based seafood farming and processing facility based in Pennfield, New Brunswick. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cadman’s investment will support the start of kelp restoration across the Bay of Fundy and the East Coast, the firm said in a statement.

The deal follows Cadman’s acquisition of a stake in Urchinomics, a Halifax-based aquaculture venture that turns ecologically destructive sea urchins into highly-valued seafood.

“Quoddy Savour Seafood joins the Group at an exciting time for the business. The acquisition reiterates our continued commitment to developing restorative aquaculture solutions to support the sustainable improvement of marine ecosystems,” said James Dinsdale, CEO of Cadman.

Based in Toronto, Cadman is a family office and alternative investment firm focused on the acquisition of high-growth businesses in the lower mid-market space. Sectors of interest are industrial, aquaculture, real estate, food and beverages and lifestyle.