CAF Capital Partners taps Geer as acquisitions SVP

Dallas-based CAF Capital Partners, a private equity real estate firm, has hired Jason Geer as senior vice president of acquisitions.

Geer’s role will center on driving ongoing expansion efforts in the Southeastern region.

Prior to joining CAF Capital Partners, Geer spent more than 25 years with Invesco Real Estate.

“Jason brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in the real estate industry that will enhance our strategy of identifying well-located institutional properties with strategic competitive advantages and capitalize on those differentiators to deliver superior returns to our investors,” said Chris Faulkner, CEO of CAF Companies in a statement. “It’s not often you get the opportunity to add talent with his pedigree and extensive relationships in our industry.”

CAF Capital Partners specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning and subsequent sale of multifamily real estate.