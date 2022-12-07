CAI-backed Universal Group snaps up Advanced Traffic Control

CAI invested in Universal in 2018. Its co-investment partners include BDC Capital, Roynat Equity Partners and Frind Enterprises.

As its first US acquisition, Universal views ATC as highly complementary given the contiguous expansion of its existing footprint in the Pacific Northwest

Universal Group, backed by Canadian private equity firm CAI Capital Partners, has acquired Advanced Traffic Control, an Auburn, Washington-based provider of traffic control services for large multi-year infrastructure projects on interstates and freeways across the state. No financial terms were disclosed.

Debt financing for the deal was provided by Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Nova Scotia.

As part of the deal, ATC will continue to be led by Jeff McLaughlin and Darrin Tish, who founded the company in 2015.

Based in Langley, British Columbia, Universal is provider of traffic management and control services. As its first US acquisition, the company views ATC as highly complementary given the contiguous expansion of its existing footprint in the Pacific Northwest.

Earlier this year, Universal acquired Signalisation de l’Estrie, a Sherbrooke, Quebec-based provider of traffic control services and equipment rentals.

“CAI is pleased to welcome ATC to the Universal family of traffic safety companies. ATC is our first entry into the U.S. market and the Company’s eighth add-on acquisition since our initial investment” said Rob Wildeman, CAI partner, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting Universal as it expands its geographic footprint across North America.”

CAI invested in Universal in 2018. Its co-investment partners include BDC Capital, Roynat Equity Partners and Frind Enterprises.

Universal was advised on the deal by Stoel Rives, Lawson Lundell and MNP Transaction Services.