CAI Capital-backed LineStar acquires Western High Voltage Test Centre

LineStar is a distributor of powerline technician tools and safety equipment across Canada.

WHV will continue to be led by Daniel Verhelst who has retained a meaningful equity interest in the combined business

CAI and LineStar were advised on the transaction by Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and MNP Transaction Services

CAI Capital Partners invests in the Canadian and U.S. lower middle market

LineStar Utility Supply Inc, a portfolio company of CAI Capital Partners, has acquired Calgary, Alberta-based Western High Voltage Test Centre Inc, which specializes in testing high voltage live line equipment for electric utilities and powerline contractors in Western Canada. No financial terms were disclosed.

LineStar is a distributor of powerline technician tools and safety equipment across Canada with distribution centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick.

Moving forward, WHV will continue to be led by Daniel Verhelst who has retained a meaningful equity interest in the combined business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Western High Voltage to the LineStar family,” said Brian L’Heureux, CEO of LineStar in a statement. “This partnership immediately brings high-quality testing to our customers in Western Canada, and we are excited to build out testing capabilities across Canada with Daniel’s expertise and support.”

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Scotiabank. CAI and LineStar were advised on the transaction by Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and MNP Transaction Services.

CAI Capital Partners invests in the Canadian and U.S. lower middle market.