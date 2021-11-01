CAI Capital Partners makes investment in Midwestern Electric

Canadian mid-market private equity firm CAI Capital Partners has invested in Midwestern Electric, an East Chicago, Indiana-based infrastructure services company. No financial terms were disclosed. MWE specializes in providing specialty electrical services to the municipal and state owners of traffic infrastructure in the US Midwest.

PRESS RELEASE

CAI Announces Investment in Midwestern Electric

Vancouver, BC – November 1, 2021 – CAI Capital Partners (“CAI”) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Midwestern Electric (“MWE” or the “Company”). MWE is a leading infrastructure services provider with a particular focus on providing specialty electrical services to the municipal and state owners of traffic infrastructure in the U.S. Midwest.

Headquartered in East Chicago, Indiana, the Company maintains and installs traffic signals, streetlights, intelligent transport systems and other electrical systems across Indiana and parts of Illinois. MWE is led by Ryan Rentschler, Ryan Lepper and Lenore Obajtek who have each retained a meaningful equity interest in the Company and will continue in their current leadership roles.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with CAI as they have a successful history of helping owner-led businesses like ours take the next step in their evolution,” said Ryan Rentschler, President at MWE, adding, “With CAI as our partner, we believe we are extremely well-positioned to capitalize on the multiple growth avenues available to MWE.”

“We are excited to partner with Ryan, Ryan and Lenore and the rest of the team at MWE,” said Curtis Johansson, Partner at CAI. “Together they have built an outstanding business that provides critical services to the owners of the infrastructure that underpins our daily lives. We look forward to leveraging our past experience in the infrastructure services space to assist the team in building on their success to date.”

CAI’s investment in MWE marks the fifth platform investment in its sixth fund, CAI Capital Partners VI, LP. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by CIBC. CAI was advised on the transaction by Perkins Coie, PwC, Marsh, NovationHR, Golder Associates, and Kroll.

About Midwestern Electric

Since 1971, MWE has specialized in the maintenance and installation of traffic signals, streetlights, and intelligent transport systems for government customers including State Departments of Transportation and municipalities. In addition, MWE provides specialty electrical services for commercial and industrial applications. With offices in East Chicago and Indianapolis, Indiana, MWE operates across the entire state of Indiana and parts of Illinois. For additional information, please visit www.midwesternelectricinc.com

About CAI Capital Partners

CAI Capital Partners is a Vancouver-based private equity firm focused on partnering with and growing founder-owned businesses in the Canadian lower middle market. Over three decades, CAI has invested over C$1.5 billion of equity capital into companies across North America. For additional information, please visit www.caifunds.com.