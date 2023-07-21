CAI collects more than C$45 for seventh PE fund

In conjunction with the first close, Midwestern Electric, a Fund VI portfolio company backed in 2021, acquired Kuharchik Construction and Wyoming Electric & Signal, together an Exeter, Pennsylvania-based electrical infrastructure services provider

CAI Capital Partners has held the first closing of its seventh private equity fund, CAI Capital Partners VII, raising more than C$45 million from new and returning investors. The fund’s target was not disclosed.

CAI’s sixth fund closed in 2020 with C$125 million in commitments.

In conjunction with the first close, Fund VII closed its first deal. Midwestern Electric, a Fund VI portfolio company backed in 2021, acquired Kuharchik Construction and Wyoming Electric & Signal, together an Exeter, Pennsylvania-based electrical infrastructure services provider focused on the maintenance and installation of traffic signals, streetlights and intelligent transport systems.

Kuharchik is led by Robert Bresnahan, Jr. who has retained a meaningful equity stake in the combined business and will continue managing operations in Pennsylvania.

On the Fund VII first close, Tracey McVicar, a partner at CAI, said in a statement, “We are grateful to our new and returning investors for their support of Fund VII. Fundraising in general is challenging right now, but it is in periods like this that great fund vintages are launched. We’re proud of our team for posting such a strong start to Fund VII.”

Debt financing for the transaction was provided by CIBC and BMO. CAI was advised on the transaction by Cooley LLP, PwC Canada, Marsh McLennan, Ramboll, Kroll, and Unisource Services. CAI’s Fund VII legal advisor is Lawson Lundell LLP.

CAI Capital Partners targets the Canadian and U.S. lower middle market. Over three decades, CAI has invested C$1.6 billion of equity capital into companies across North America.