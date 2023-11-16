CallTower grabs investment from BV

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

BV Investment Partners has made an investment in CallTower, a South Jordan, Utah-based provider of cloud-based enterprise-class communications, contact center and collaboration solutions.

CallTower was founded in 2002 and serves over a million end points covering over 75 countries.

On the deal, Vik Raina, CEO and managing partner of BV, said in a statement, “Cloud communications is a $15+ billion market which is expected to grow double digits as enterprises continue to adopt collaboration platforms and switch away from legacy systems. As a solution-agnostic provider, CallTower is in a strong position as a value-add partner with large platforms as they continue to benefit from global adoption.”

BV was represented by Ropes & Gray LLP, while CallTower was represented by Cooley LLP, and Q Advisors. AB Private Credit Investors and Boundary Street Capital are providing debt financing.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Based in Boston, BV Investment Partners targets the tech-enabled business services, software, and IT services industries. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested approximately $5.1 billion.