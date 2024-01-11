CalSTRS CIO Ailman to retire this June

He will continue in his CIO role through June 30, 2024 while the CalSTRS board conducts a global search for his successor.

Christopher Ailman, chief investment officer of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, has announced his retirement. He will continue in his CIO role through June 30, 2024 while the CalSTRS board conducts a global search for his successor.

Ailman will serve as an advisor to the new CIO to asset in the transition for the remainder of the year.

Ailman has served as CalSTRS CIO since October 2000.

“Under Christopher’s leadership, CalSTRS has weathered two challenging decades of financial market downturns and bull markets. He is a global leader and viewed as one of the top CIOs in the world,” Teachers’ Retirement Board Chair Harry Keiley said in a statement. “His legacy and biggest contribution is his commitment to diversity and developing highly skilled professionals who have performed at a high level for more than two decades. I am eternally grateful to Christopher for all that he has given to CalSTRS, and I am confident the investments team will continue to help us achieve our mission to secure the financial future of California’s educators.”

Ailman is chairman of the 300 Club of global CIOs and co-chair of the Milken Global Capital Markets Advisory Council. He serves on the boards of FCLT, Focus Capital on the Long-term, the MSCI Management Advisor Council and the CEM Global III FFFF.

Headquartered in West Sacramento, California, CalSTRS has $317.8 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023.

CalSTRS was established in 1913.