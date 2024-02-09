Camber Partners-backed Beamer acquires software Userflow

The deal was valued at more than $60 million.

Beamer, which is backed by Camber Partners, has acquired Userflow, a San Francisco-based platform for building in-app tours, checklists, and surveys. The deal was valued at more than $60 million.

Beamer is a platform for customers looking to build better products and improve user engagement.

In addition to Camber Partners, Arsenal Growth Partners also supported the deal.

Userflow was founded in 2019 by Sebastian Seilund and Esben Friis-Jensen.

On the deal, Justin Johnson, vice president at Camber Partners, said in a statement, “We’ve been deeply impressed by both companies’ ability to develop such outstanding platforms with lean teams and no historical funding– a testament to the potential of a product-led growth distribution model. Userflow’s dedication to building great products that customers adore perfectly aligns with Beamer’s mission, and we’re eager to see what the future holds for the combined company.”

Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Camber Partners invests in growth software companies.

Based in Florida, Arsenal targets emerging software firms.