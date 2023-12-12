Campany Roof Maintenance inks investment from Broadwing

Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC provided acquisition financing to Broadwing

Broadwing Capital Management has made an investment in Campany Roof Maintenance LLC, a West Palm Beach, Florida-based provider of essential roofing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This partnership makes sense for many reasons,” said Broadwing’s Managing Partner Eliot Kerlin in a statement. “Campany is a critical provider of reroofing services to South Florida condos in a growing market. Its diverse portfolio of technical projects includes many larger than $5 million. Broadwing’s hands-on, collaborative approach will allow us to complement the company’s leadership team and implement our playbook to drive expansion.”

Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC provided acquisition financing to Broadwing, which was advised on the transaction by McGuireWoods LLP and Citizens M&A Advisory.

