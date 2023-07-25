Campbell Lutyens taps McCoy as managing director for secondary advisory practice

McCoy will be based in the New York office.

Campbell Lutyens has hired Clay McCoy as a managing director in the firm’s secondary advisory practice. McCoy will be based in the New York office.

Prior to joining the firm, he served as a director within the infrastructure, power, and renewables group at Solomon Partners and as a vice president in the power, utilities, and infrastructure group at RBC Capital Markets. Before this, McCoy worked as an analyst in the securitization finance group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and as an auditor at Ernst & Young.

“We are delighted that Clay has joined the team, bringing with him extensive experience in infrastructure-focused investing,” said Gerald Cooper, a partner and head of Campbell Lutyens’ secondary advisory team in North America in a statement. “Clay’s comprehensive knowledge of this market, twinned with his network of both investors and fund managers, means he is well positioned to provide our clients with detailed, thoughtful secondaries advice.”

Placement agent and advisor Campbell Lutyens has offices in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul.