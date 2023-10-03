Canada’s iA Financial to acquire JC Flowers-backed Vericity

The all-cash deal, expected to close in the first half of 2024, is valued at about $170 million.

An affiliate of iA Financial Group has agreed to acquire Vericity, a Chicago-based provider of direct-to-consumer life insurance services. Vericity is majority owned by JC Flowers & Co.

As part of the deal, each issued and outstanding share of the total 14.9 million shares of Vericity common stock will be converted into the right to receive $11.43 in cash at closing of the merger, funded by iA Financial with existing cash on hand.

The per share merger consideration represents a 101 percent premium to Vericity’s closing share price of $5.70 on 2 October, the last full trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction.

“Over the course of our investment in Vericity, JC Flowers supported management in transforming the business model by combining AI and rich data analytics to deliver innovative proprietary technology to power all aspects of the business,” said Eric Rahe, co-president of JC Flowers, in a statement. “We are gratified to see these efforts recognized by iA, one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada with a presence in the United States. We are confident that Vericity will continue to thrive as part of iA to the benefit of all of its stakeholders.”

JC Flowers is a private investment firm that invests in the financial services industry. Managing assets of around $4 billion, it has offices in New York, London and Palm Beach.

Raymond James Financial is serving as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is serving as legal advisor to Vericity on the deal.