Canadian Business Growth Fund backs Homestyle Selections

Canadian Business Growth Fund has made a minority equity investment in Homestyle Selections, an Edmonton-based platform in the fresh prepared food industry. No financial terms were disclosed. Homestyle is the parent company of Freshstone Brands, which includes Tiffany Gate Foods and Kitchen Partners, and services retail and food service businesses across Canada.

PRESS RELEASE

CBGF recently made a minority equity investment in Homestyle Selections LP (“Homestyle” or the “Company”), a leading platform in the fresh prepared food industry.

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Homestyle is the parent company of Freshstone Brands Inc. which includes Tiffany Gate Foods and Kitchen Partners Ltd. The platform operates production facilities across Canada, offering high-quality fresh prepared food products including dressed salads, ready-to-eat entrees, side dishes, dips and sauces. The Homestyle platform services some of the largest retail and food service companies in Canada such as Loblaws, Boston Pizza, Metro and Sobeys, and currently employs over 600 people across the country. The proceeds from this equity raise will be used to support growth initiatives.

Founded in 2019, Homestyle is led by Frank Burdzy, CEO, and Leigh Newton, Chief Development Officer, who collectively have over 40 years of operational and managerial experience within the Canadian and Global food industries. With the support of their experienced management team, we believe Homestyle is well positioned to execute on its vision of becoming the leading platform in the fresh prepared food industry in Canada.