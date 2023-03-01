Canson Capital to partner with Novata

Novata has offices in New York and London

Canson Capital is an alternative capital-focused specialist investment and merchant banking firm

Canson Capital has around $500m of assets under management

Canson Capital Partners, via its affiliate Canson Capital Partners Growth Holdings, will invest in Novata. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Novata, with offices in New York and London, is a technology platform designed to simplify ESG data collection and analysis for private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

“We are very proud and excited to be partnering with Alex Friedman, Scott Kennedy and the Novata team on this journey which has the potential to transform the ESG dialogue into facts and we look forward to supporting them through our relationship base across the PE spectrum,” said Matteo Canonaco, co-founder of Canson Capital.

Novata platform will allow GPs, LPs, and management teams to track their progress throughout the life of their investments, according to a release.

Canson Capital Partners is the trading name of Canson and is headquartered in London.