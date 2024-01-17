Cantilever Group taps Drylie-Perkins as managing director and investments head

Prior to Cantilever, Drylie-Perkins was a managing director at Grafine Partners

Drylie-Perkins’ appointment is in connection with the firm’s newly launched general partner financing platform.

Prior to Cantilever, Drylie-Perkins was a managing director at Grafine Partners. Prior to Grafine, he was an advisor focused on alternative asset management at Goldman Sachs and Barclays, having led over 15 GP stake and GP financing transactions GP clients and GP stakes investors.

On Drylie-Perkins’ appointment, Todd Owens and David Ballard, co-founders and co-managing partners, said in a joint statement, “We are excited to have Ben join our team as part of our differentiated financing platform. We believe the middle market asset management space is an underserved part of the private investment ecosystem where flexible capital and institutional support can meaningfully improve outcomes and accelerate growth. Ben’s extensive experience in the alternatives GP space is a perfect fit to enhance our value proposition for private markets GPs.”

