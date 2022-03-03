Capital Constellation backs Post Road

Capital Constellation has acquired a minority ownership stake in Post Road Group, an alternative investment firm focused on real estate and middle-market corporate strategies. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

STAMFORD, CT – March 3, 2022 – Post Road Group (“Post Road” or the “Firm”), an alternative investment firm focused on real estate and middle-market corporate strategies, today announced that Capital Constellation has acquired a passive, minority ownership interest in Post Road to support the Firm’s long-term growth and development. Capital Constellation, a group of premier global institutional investors, who, together with Capital Constellation’s affiliated funds (collectively, “Constellation”), provides transformative investment capital and expertise to growing investment management platforms, is managed by leading private equity and alternative investment manager Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”). Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Constellation’s investment in Post Road aligns with its strategy of backing rising entrepreneurial investment managers to establish the next generation of promising private equity and alternative investment firms. Post Road intends to leverage Constellation’s strategic and financial support to continue expanding its team with top talent, broadening its deep network of global institutional investors, and building upon its proven track record of investing across real estate, corporate credit, real estate credit, and structured equity. Post Road’s investment processes, management, and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged.

Michael Bogdan, Co-Managing Partner of Post Road, said, “We are excited to enter this next phase of Post Road’s evolution with the support of Constellation, a global leader in investment management and well-recognized partner to rising alternative asset managers. This relationship enables our Firm to scale our real estate, real estate credit, and corporate credit strategies with significant resources and reach as we seek to continue to develop unique product offerings and generate attractive returns for investors globally.” Kevin Davis, Co-Managing Partner of Post Road, added, “We value the endorsement of our Firm that this partnership represents, and look forward to working with Constellation, whose values and investment philosophy align with our own. Constellation’s strategic and financial support will allow us to capitalize on outstanding growth and investment opportunities we see in the market.”

Daniel Adamson, President of Capital Constellation, said, “We are pleased to partner with Post Road at this important point in its evolution, while further advancing Constellation’s strategy of investing in dynamic investment managers and supporting their growth by promoting peer-to-peer collaboration among leading institutional investors and investment managers.” Adel Alderbas, Chief Investment Officer of Wafra, added, “Post Road is a differentiated alternative manager backed by an established team of investment professionals with specialized expertise in real estate, credit and TMT, critical and high-demand segments of our global economy. We believe there is significant potential in these areas, and we look forward to a rewarding partnership with the Post Road team.”

The investment by Constellation follows the successful close of Post Road Special Opportunity Fund II at more than $300 million.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Post Road on the transaction. Fried Frank served as legal counsel to Constellation.

About Post Road Group

Post Road Group is an alternative investment firm focused on middle-market corporate strategies and real estate. The Firm’s corporate credit and structured equity platform invests in high-growth businesses and special situations across the telecommunications, media, technology, and business services sectors, including telecom infrastructure projects. Post Road’s real estate credit platform provides construction financing and bridge loans to third-party developers and owners, and Post Road’s multifamily platform owns, operates, and develops multifamily assets across the United States. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, the Firm has completed approximately $1.5 billion of investments since its founding in 2015. For more information, please visit www.postroadgroup.com.