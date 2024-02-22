Capital Square Partners backs tech company Trianz

Legal advice was provided by Menon Associates and Greenberg Traurig.

Founded in 2014 in Singapore, CSP invests in cross-border technology and business services across Southeast Asia and India

Currently, CSP manages $1.5 billion under management

Capital Square Partners has made an investment in California-based software and services firm Trianz. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Rajeev Srivastava and Mukesh Sharda, managing partners of CSP, jointly said in a statement, “We are excited and proud to join forces with Trianz as it shapes a new model for digital transformations for companies worldwide.”

Legal advice was provided by Menon Associates and Greenberg Traurig.

Founded in 2014 in Singapore, CSP invests in cross-border technology and business services across Southeast Asia and India. Currently, CSP manages $1.5 billion under management.