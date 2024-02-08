Capital Square Partners invests in growth of Bits In Glass

Bits In Glass is an Edmonton, Alberta-based business process automation consulting company.

Capital Square Partners (CSP) has invested in Bits In Glass (BIG), an Edmonton, Alberta-based business process automation consulting company.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Established in 2002, BIG is led by co-founder and CEO David Hauser.

The investment from CSP will allow BIG to accelerate its growth plans, both organically and inorganically, through innovation, global expansion and enhancement of its service offering.

“CSP has been exploring an investment in hyperautomation, a niche within digital and cloud transformation,” said Rajeev Srivastava, managing partner, CSP, in a statement. “BIG’s strong relationships with Appian, Pega and MuleSoft, deploying hyperautomation initiatives across leading global enterprises and their experienced leadership team with a passion for rapid growth were key reasons for our excitement in BIG.”

Singapore-based CSP is a private equity firm that invests in cross-border technology and business services across Southeast Asia and India. It has $1.5 billion under management.

Canaccord Genuity advised BIG on the deal.