Capital Square ups Mercado to EVP

Prior to joining Capital Square, Mercado served as vice president of private offerings at SmartStop Asset Management

Previously, Mercado spent nearly six years with Grubb & Ellis and its predecessor, Triple Net Properties, as a tenant-in-common closing manager

Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7 billion in transaction volume

Capital Square has promoted Mark Mercado to executive vice president, investment programs and operations.

“I have worked with Mark Mercado for nearly two decades,” said Louis Rogers, founder and co-CEO of Capital Square, in a statement. “He is a superstar able to handle complex, stressful projects with ease. We are thrilled to have Mark continue to lead the West Coast office and manage two important teams at Capital Square.”

Mercado joined Capital Square in 2020 as vice president of private offerings. He most recently held the position of senior vice president, investment programs. Prior to joining Capital Square, Mercado served as vice president of private offerings at SmartStop Asset Management. Previously, Mercado spent nearly six years with Grubb & Ellis and its predecessor, Triple Net Properties, as a tenant-in-common closing manager.

Capital Square is real estate investment firm. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7 billion in transaction volume.