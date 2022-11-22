&Capital unveils acquisition platform SafetyCo, invests in SDS

SafetyCo made its first investment in Safety Design Strategies, a Toronto-based safety consulting, inspection, confined space rescue and training company.

Canadian private equity firm &Capital has launched SafetyCo Partners, an acquisition platform focused on the occupational health and safety services market. It will invest in and partner with businesses across Canada.

SafetyCo made its first investment in Safety Design Strategies (SDS), a Toronto-based safety consulting, inspection, confined space rescue and training company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2007, SDS brings 26 employees to SafetyCo, as well as key client relationships, including Fortune 500 companies, crown corporations and government entities.

“Safety consulting businesses have typically either been region-based or single-service-based. With the increased importance around safety as a core business driver and the corporate focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, we see a strong opportunity to integrate a historically fragmented industry and make it more inclusive to better serve the client base,” said Mark Ferrier, co-founder and managing partner of &Capital, in a statement.

Based in Toronto, &Capital is an entrepreneurial private equity firm focused on platform development and consolidation within niche industry verticals. It will invest in founders and small businesses that are either in transition or poised for transformation.