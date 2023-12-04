Capitol Meridian Partners backs software firm Clarity Innovations

Clarity’s founders and management team will continue to lead the firm and remain significant shareholders.

Capitol Meridian Partners has made an investment in Clarity Innovations, a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of advanced data and cyber analytics services and software to the U.S. national security community. No financial terms were disclosed.

Clarity’s founders and management team will continue to lead the firm and remain significant shareholders.

“Clarity is a trusted partner to key U.S. government departments and agencies, a responsibility we understand and look forward to supporting,” said Mike Gozycki, a partner at Capitol Meridian Partners in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Wes and the Clarity team to support their mission and growth strategy by investing in the continued development of Clarity’s people, capabilities, and intellectual property as well as pursuing technology-driven, complementary acquisitions.”

Clarity is Capitol Meridian’s fourth platform investment since the firm’s founding in 2021.

Baird served as financial advisor to Clarity while Miles & Stockbridge served as legal counsel. Astrapi Leadership Consulting served as the strategic leadership consulting advisor to Clarity. Raymond James served as financial advisor to Capitol Meridian Partners while Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel, and PwC provided financial advisory services. Financing for the transaction was provided by Macquarie Capital.

Clarity was founded in 2012.

Capitol Meridian Partners was formed in 2021 to invest at the nexus of commercial and government markets.