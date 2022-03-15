Capstone promotes two to partner

Capstone Partners has promoted Michael Keaveney and Jeff Walters to partner. Keaveney joined Capstone in 2014 while Walters came on board in 2008.

PRESS RELEASE

15 March, 2022 – Capstone Partners, a leading global placement agent, has promoted Michael Keaveney and Jeff Walters to Partner, following a very successful year in 2021. These promotions reflect Capstone’s commitment to recognizing success in the team and the continued growth of the business.

Michael Keaveney joined Capstone in 2014 and is responsible for distribution and client origination in the Northeastern and Eastern United States. Upon joining Capstone, Michael opened the New York office and has expanded the Firm’s Sponsor and LP relationships throughout the Northeast.

Jeff Walters joined Capstone in 2008 and is responsible for distribution and client origination in the Midwestern United States. In Jeff’s 14 years with Capstone, he has originated some of the Firm’s most important client relationships and remains a key part of the growth of the firm in both GP and LP coverage.

Strengthening the team allows Capstone to further increase its capacity as a global placement agent, which raises capital for private equity, credit, real asset and infrastructure firms around the world. The promotions follow a very busy year for Capstone In 2021, which held client closes totalling more than $10 billion in fund commitments. Capstone’s team of 40 professionals are based at 5 offices across 3 continents.

In January 2022, Capstone announced its acquisition by Mizuho Americas, part of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, one of the largest financial institutions in the world. A transaction that will close in mid 2022 upon regulatory approvals. Mizuho recognized the quality of the team at Capstone and this was a core part of their strategy to complement their global investment and corporate banking capabilities in order to drive increased private equity fundraising results.