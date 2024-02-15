Capstreet acquires heat-treating services firm ASR

Based in Houston, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies

Capstreet has acquired Analytic Stress Relieving, Inc, a Lafayette, Louisiana-based provider of on-site heat-treating services. No financial terms were disclosed.

“ASR is known for delivering quality heat-treating services to its customers,” said Capstreet Principal Chas Richard in a statement. “Supported by a talented team, ASR has built a strong foundation that we believe makes them well-positioned to accelerate execution on several attractive expansion opportunities in the market. We are incredibly excited to partner with the ASR team to help enable the company’s future growth.”

ASR was founded in 1979.

