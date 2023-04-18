Capstreet appoints Hollas as principal and Fox as marketing SVP

Hollas will be responsible for sourcing new investment opportunities for Capstreet while Fox will be responsible for working with the investment team and portfolio companies on brand and go-to-market strategies.

Hollas joins Clovis Point Capital where he led the firm’s deal sourcing activities

Prior to joining Capstreet, Fox was the vice president of channel marketing at Alert Logic

Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies

Capstreet has named Dustin Hollas as principal, business development and Alyssa Fox as senior vice president of marketing, operating executive group.

Hollas will be responsible for sourcing new investment opportunities for Capstreet.

Fox will be responsible for working with the investment team and portfolio companies on brand and go-to-market strategies.

Hollas joins Clovis Point Capital, a Houston-based growth equity firm, where he led the firm’s deal sourcing activities. Previously, Hollas managed the Houston market for Comerica Bank’s technology and life sciences group.

Prior to joining Capstreet, Fox was the vice president of channel marketing at Alert Logic. Previous roles include senior leadership positions in marketing and content development at multiple private and public software companies, including Graylog Inc., Micro Focus and NetIQ.

“We believe Dustin’s innovative high-velocity approach to sourcing deals and Alyssa’s extensive experience in content-based marketing and building scalable demand generation engines will be tremendous assets to the firm as we continue to identify new avenues for growth,” said Neil Kallmeyer, a managing partner at Capstreet, said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome them both to the Capstreet team.”

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.