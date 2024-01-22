Capstreet-backed APG appoints Farnsworth as CRO

Farnsworth joins APG from the Kodiak Group, where he was senior partner

Prior to that, he served as vice president of global product lines and ecommerce for WESCO International, Inc., and as vice president and general manager for the Carlton-Bates Company

Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies

American Packing & Gasket, which is backed by Capstreet, has named Todd Farnsworth as chief revenue officer.

Houston-based APG is a provider of industrial products.

Farnsworth joins APG from the Kodiak Group, where he was senior partner. Prior to that, he served as vice president of global product lines and ecommerce for WESCO International, Inc., and as vice president and general manager for the Carlton-Bates Company.

“With his extensive experience in industrial manufacturing and the electrical distribution industry, Todd brings valuable market insights to APG,” said Joe Stephens, APG CEO in a statement. “We believe his leadership will be instrumental in achieving our company’s goals and fostering a culture of growth. We’re delighted to welcome Todd to the team.”

APG was founded in 1943.

Founded in 1990, Houston-based Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.