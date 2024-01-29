Capstreet-backed hh2 appoints Brandwein as CRO and Gohs as CTO

Based in Utah, hh2 is a provider of software for the construction industry.

hh2 Cloud Services, which is backed by Capstreet, has named Aaron Brandwein as chief revenue officer and Geoff Gohs as chief technology officer.

Based in Utah, hh2 is a provider of software for the construction industry.

Previously, Brandwein served as CRO at Net Health and Optima Healthcare Solutions. He was executive vice president of Sales and Marketing at SaaS provider Homecare Homebase.

Gohs joins hh2 from Gaggle, where he served as CTO, having previously held the same position at LINQ and XiLi Mobile. He also served as vice president of engineering at both Apiture and Live Oak Bank.

“Both Aaron and Geoff bring deep knowledge and experience in scaling organizations to the hh2 team,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO of Capstreet Operating Executive Group and executive chair at hh2 in a statement. “We expect their expertise and leadership to be valuable assets as hh2 continues to identify avenues for both organic and inorganic growth. We look forward to their contributions to the Company’s success.”

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.