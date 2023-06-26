Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions promotes Shida to CFO

Also, the firm has hired Christina McGeehen as North American controller.

Incentive Solutions, which is backed by Capstreet, has promoted William J. Shida to chief financial officer. Also, the firm has hired Christina McGeehen as North American controller.

Atlanta-based Incentive is a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions.

Shida began his career at Incentive Solutions in 2015 as a staff accountant. Before his promotion, Shida was vice president and corporate controller. Shida is based in Atlanta.

McGeehen joins the firm from ServiceCentral Technologies, where she was vice president of finance and controller. Previously, she was accounting manager at DataScan and chief accounting officer for LendingPoint LLC.

“Incentive Solutions continues to make strategic promotions and hires as it expands,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO of Capstreet’s operating executive group and executive chair at Incentive Solutions in a statement. “Billy and Christina both have outstanding credentials in the area of financial leadership, and we look forward to their contributions as the company enters its next phase of growth.”

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.