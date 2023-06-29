Capstreet-backed Incentive Solutions taps Lupo as CRO

Prior to joining Incentive Solutions, Lupo was vice president of transactional sales at Blackhawk Network

Also, he was a vice president of inside sales at Solera and vice president of sales at WebVisible

Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies

Incentive Solutions, which is backed by Capstreet, has hired William Lupo as chief revenue officer. He is based in Dallas.

Atlanta-based Incentive is a provider of channel marketing and sales solutions.

Prior to joining Incentive Solutions, Lupo was vice pesident of transactional sales at Blackhawk Network, where he oversaw the acquisition of OmniCard. Also, he was a vice president of inside sales at Solera and vice president of sales at WebVisible.

“Bill’s past experience includes working with PE-backed companies to realize their growth potential, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire management team to take advantage of the opportunities ahead,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO of Capstreet Operating Executive Group and executive chair at Incentive Solutions in a statement.

Incentive Solutions was founded in 1994.

Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.